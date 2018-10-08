Drew Brees' record-breaking pass is going to travel quite a distance.

If Brees sets the all-time passing yardage mark Monday night against the Washington Redskins, Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker will be on hand to collect the pass and fly it back to Canton, Ohio to put on display.

Many details such as these have been considered ahead of the game. The New Orleans Saints have considered every detail and made plans for how to handle the moment. They have also come up with contingencies for about 40 different scenarios, such as what to do if the record-breaking pass is fumbled.

The plan is to stop the game when the record is broken as long as it doesn't happen during the final two minutes of either half or the offense isn't hurrying up. During the next break in action, a short video from Peyton Manning, who currently holds the record, will play. He was unable to make the game due to prior obligations.

Along with the football, Brees' uniform will also go to the Hall of Fame to be put on display. It will stay there for two years, at which point the two sides can decide to renew the lease.

The Saints also noted that the outside of Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be lit in pink. If Brees breaks the record, the pink will change to black and gold for nine minutes.

