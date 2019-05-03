The New Orleans Saints announced the signing of five undrafted free agents on Thursday.
The five free agents signed by the team are: wide receiver Emmanuel Butler (Northern Arizona), linebacker Chase Hansen (Utah), guard Mike Herndon (Pittsburgh), defensive end Corbin Kaufusi (BYU) and defensive back Darius Williams (Colorado State-Pueblo).
Hansen and Kaufausi had already been previously reported as having signed with the Saints.
All five of the players were signed to three-year contracts.
Butler, listed at 6-4, 220 pounds, caught 35 passes for 676 yards and seven yards as a senior for the Lumberjacks. He is the school's all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdown receptions.
Hansen played safety his first three seasons at Utah before switching to linebacker as a senior. He was selected to the All Pac-12 team and was a second-team All American after recording 114 tackles and a conference best 22 tackles for loss.
Herndoon was a 4-year starter at Pitt, starting all 14 games at right guard this past season.
Kaufusi, who is 6-foot-9 and 278 pounds, recorded 56 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss as a senior. He also played three years on the basketball team.
Williams, who played at Colorado State-Pueblo, finished his career with 17 interceptions and returned five of them for touchdowns. As a senior, he had 51 tackles and three interceptions.