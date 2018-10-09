It seems not everyone was impressed with Drew Brees' record-setting performance Monday night against the Washington Redskins.
While most took to social and traditional media to congratulate Brees on becoming the NFL's all-time passing yards leader with 72,103 yards after the Saints' 43-13 win, some of the NFL Network's post-game coverage crew took the time to make arguments against Brees being one of the greatest NFL quarterback of all time.
Among the complaints made by former NFL players Maurice Jones-Drew and James Jones was Brees' lack of the "wow factor."
"Aaron Rodgers does things that wow you. Drew Brees sits back in the pocket and throws throws that people think that they can make at home," Jones is heard saying in a clip shared on Twitter. "Drew Brees sits back there in the pocket ... he looks up over his little shoulder pads and helmet and he throws the ball to the open person. He don't really make no throws outside the pocket or doing anything spectacular like that so that's why he's not up there in the top 5."
Jones-Drew chimed in supporting Jones' take, offering up the winning nature of Joe Montana, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as something Brees lacks.
"... they won and they won consistently," Jones-Drew said. "I think that's where you want to see Drew Brees, getting that 14-win season for multiple years back-to-back-to-back. You don't see that as much."
According to Pro Football Reference, only Brady has put together back-to-back 14-win seasons, but none of the quarterbacks Jones-Drew listed had ever won 14 games for three seasons in a row.
Jones-Drew also threw Dan Marino into the argument as a comparison for Brees, noting that when people talk about quarterbacks, what matters is championships won. Brees has one Super Bowl win compared to Manning's two, Montana's four and Brady's five.
"That's why Dan Marino is on the bottom of those (greatest of all time) lists," Jones-Drew said. "You rarely hear Dan Marino. He throws for a ton of yards, but he never won the big one. You need to win multiple big ones in order to be up there with the greats."
To be fair to Jones-Drew, when the thought of the Saints possibly winning another Super Bowl before Brees retires was brought up, he said a win would give Brees a "chance" at being listed among the greats.
See what Jones and Jones-Drew had to say about Brees in full below.
