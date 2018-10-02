Michael Strahan is not a Saints fan -- but he's a man of his word.

When the Saints beat the Giants 33-18 on Sunday -- Strahan's former team -- the hall of famer had to make good on the bet he'd made with Saints superfan Jarrius Robertson.

Strahan hedged with his opinion that the Giants were the "victim of some bad calls," but obliged anyway with a "Who Dat" chant. He even went a second time, just to make sure he got the words right.

Coh-host Robin Roberts chimed in saying the clip "would be on the Saints website for eternity," and Strahan eventually conceded "we lost fair and square."

Can't see the video below? Click here.

Robertson posted on Twitter thanking Strahan for paying up on the bet.

Can't see video below? Click here.