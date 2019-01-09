Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson didn't get a chance to coach in the Superdome during his high school coaching days in Louisiana at Calvary Baptist.

"I came up one game short of playing in the Dome for a state championship," Pederson recalls. "Ticked me off too. I lost to St. James and I lost to John Curtis. Two good programs."

But Pederson knows all too well how special the Dome is. He'll bring his Eagles to the Dome for the second time this season on Sunday to face the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round of the playoffs.

"It's an exciting city," Pederson said. "It's an electric city. They are passionate about the Saints. I'm from Louisiana and so I get to hear it from all my buddies back home. It's a great place. I love the atmosphere and the excitement. It gets your juices flowing a little bit."

Pederson is a Washington native, but came to Louisiana for college where he played quarterback at Northeastern Louisiana (now called the University of Louisiana Monroe) from 1987-1990.

Despite never coaching in the Dome as a high school and despite losing to the Saints 48-7 in November, he still has some fond memories there.

"I love that place," Pederson said. "It's a great atmosphere for football. I remember my days in Green Bay and we played the Super Bowl in that stadium against the Patriots. I just remember that day and what an awesome atmosphere it is. The fans are right there on top of you and of course having a roof over the top keeps that noise in."

