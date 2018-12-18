Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints in Week 16
When: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Where: Mercedes Benz Superdome
TV: CBS
Radio: WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3 in New Orleans; KMDL-FM, 97.3 in Lafayette; WDGL-FM, 98.1 in Baton Rouge; en español: WGSO-AM, 990; WVDU-FM, 97.9
Records: Saints 12-2; Steelers 8-5-1
Coaches: Saints, Sean Payton (117-73), 12th season; Steelers, Mike Tomlin (124-65-1), 12th season
Offense: Few teams in the league have the weapons to throw to that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger does. It's a big reason Big Ben has thrown for 4,462 yards, second only to Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes this season. The Steelers are one of just four teams in the league averaging over 400 yards of offense per game. Roethliberger's size and mobility allows him to extend plays, making it even harder for opposing defensive backs to cover his big-play receivers ... Antonio Brown is one of the best receivers in the game and has a league high 13 receiving touchdowns. Brown's 90 receptions for 1,112 yards look impressive, but both of those are second best on the team. JuJu Smith-Schuster leads the team in both categories with 95 catches for 1,274 yards, with 6 touchdowns. And the Steelers don't mind throwing to TE Vance McDonald, who has 46 catches for 522 yards ... James Conner, the team's leading rusher whose 909 yards this season ranks 10th in the league, has missed the past two games with an ankle injury but could return. Jaylen Samuels filled in admirably for Conner in Sunday's victory over the Patriots, rushing 19 times for 142 yards, an average of 7.5 yards per carry. The Steelers' 158 rushing yards was the team's third highest output of the season. Center Maurkice Pouncey anchors an offensive line that has allowed just 20 sacks this season, fourth lowest in the season. Roethlisberger has been hit just 57 times this second, second only to Drew Brees.
Defense: The Steelers are led up front by NT Javon Hargrave (6.5 sacks) and DE Cameron Heyward ( 6 sacks). Heyward, the son of the late former running back Craig "Ironhead Heyward, is battling a knee injury but Tomlin expects him to play. ... The Steelers are one of the league's best at harassing the quarterback. Their 46 sacks this season ranks third in the league. ... Linebacker T.J. Watt leads them in sacks with 11 and wreaks havoc all over the field. He has forced four fumbles. Watt is coming off a big game where he had three QB hurries and a sack against Tom Brady. ... The Steelers are allowing 333.5 total yards per game, which ranks ninth best in the league. The run defense has been its strength, giving up 96.9yards per game, sixth best in the league. Teams have scored just 10 rushing TDs against them. But the Patriots managed to average 5.1 yards per carry. ... The pass defense hasn't been as strong. The Steelers defense has surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air this season and they have recorded seven interceptions. ... CB Joe Haden is coming off one of his best games. He recorded 12 tackles, had a pair of pass deflections and an interception in the win over the Patriots that snapped a 3-game losing streak. Safety Sean Davis is the leading tackler (75) for a team that likely needs to win the AFC North to make the playoffs. They are currently just a half game ahead of the Baltimore Ravens, so they'll have plenty to play for.
Special teams: Few teams in the league have struggled quite like the Steelers when it comes to kicking field goals. Chris Boswell is 11 of 18 this season. His 61 percent on field goals is the worst in the league. Boswell missed a 32 yarder against the Patriots, but also made one from 48 yards. He has had his woes on extra points too, missing five of those this season. ... Punter Jordan Berry is averaging 44 yards per punt. ... Ryan Switzer has proven to be a dangerous return man for a team that has 15 kickoff returns for 20 yards or longer and three punt returns for 20 yards or longer.
