There's no need to wait, the 2018 New Orleans Saints are the franchise's best ever, according to a recent ESPN analysis.

The report ranked the best and worst seasons ever for all 32 NFL teams, ranking this year's Saints the best, and the 1-15 season in 1980 as the worst.

The 10-1 Saints have done quite a bit to merit that distinction, rolling off the second-longest winning streak in franchise history after a season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As Saints approach longest win streak under Payton, they don't want to get caught up in the hoopla Sean Payton has said before that teams need to go on a winning streak at some point during the season to make the playoffs.

The rankings were measured by point differential per game, a statistic the Saints have dominated at 13.9. The second team in that metric this season, the 9-2 Kansas City Chiefs, are outscoring opponents by 11 points per game.

The 2009 Super Bowl champion Saints outscored regular season opponents by an average of just under 10.6 per game.

"This is [Drew] Brees' best shot winning a Super Bowl since the 2009 Saints, who went 13-3 before taking home the Lombardi trophy in an upset victory over the Colts. That Saints team was great. And this team might be better," reads the report.

New Orleans began its 2009 season with 13 straight victories -- the longest winning streak in franchise history -- before falling in the final three games.

The Saints, currently in line for the NFC's top playoff seed by virtue of a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Los Angeles Rams, face off with the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Thursday Night Football. Both teams played on Thanksgiving, making this their second Thursday game in as many weeks.

