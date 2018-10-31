To hear Drew Brees explain it, he was still playing with the Purdue Boilermakers the last time he faced a team with a defensive front like the one he will line up against Sunday.
It was in the Outback Bowl after the 1999 season, and Brees was playing against Georgia's duo of Marcus Stroud and Richard Seymour.
But the defensive front the Saints will face at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Mercedes-Benz Superdome?
"At this level, it's unheard of to have (Ndamukong) Suh and (Aaron) Donald in there," Brees said. "It's unbelievable."
Donald and Suh have combined for nine Pro Bowls and both have been selected first-team All-Pro three times.
They anchor a defense that comes into Sunday's showdown ranking eighth in the NFL in yards allowed per game.
With those lofty accolades comes plenty of respect in the Saints' locker room.
Just ask Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.
Each week, after Rankins watches the Saints game film, he watches film of Donald, the NFL's leader in sacks (10) and the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.
"You can study him, but there are just some things he does off God-given ability," Rankins said. "There's really not anything he doesn't do well. He's a helluva player."
But as Saints tackle Terron Armstead is quick to point out, the Rams defensive line isn't just a two-man show.
"I don’t think (Michael) Brockers gets enough credit," Armstead said of the former LSU defensive lineman.
"I feel like he's in that conversation with the other guys, but he's on the left tackle some and the right tackle some. They move around quite a bit, so you don't know exactly where they’re going to (or where) they're going to line up when you break the huddle, so that's an advantage for them.”
And if that wasn't enough to be concerned about, the Rams added yet another weapon Tuesday when they acquired Dante Fowler from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fowler played defensive end in the Jaguars' 4-3 scheme but is expected to play outside linebacker for the Rams. He had eight sacks a year ago and gives the Rams another pass-rushing threat and the Saints another player to prepare for.
“He's an outstanding pass rusher, and it's an aggressive move as they approach the trade deadline to add another piece to the puzzle," Armstead said. "Now preparing for him, I think in a short week or a week where he's just coming over, certainly we'll expect to see him in sub-rush packages.”
The Rams' front will face a Saints offensive line that has shown itself to be one of the best in the NFL at protecting the quarterback.
The Saints have allowed just nine sacks this season, the fewest in the league. The Rams, meanwhile, have recorded 22 sacks, which is tied for eighth in the league. The Rams sacked Brees three times last season in a game the Saints lost 26-20 to snap their eight-game winning streak.
“It presents a ton of problems," Payton said. "First off, the talent when you're talking about some of the top tackles and ends in the business, that that in itself is difficult. And then when you put it with an outstanding scheme, then you really have a challenge. We're going to work hard this week as best we can to simulate the movement."