Former New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson may come out of retirement from the NFL just 4 months after announcing it, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter tweeted Saturday afternoon that Watson is considering a return to the NFL, according to sources.

"Watson is currently focused on welcoming twins next week," Schefter said. "But after their arrival, he may be open to coming back to the right situation."

Can't see tweet below? Click here.

Former Saints’ TE Benjamin Watson, who intended to retire after last season, is now considering a return to the NFL, according to sources. Watson is currently focused on welcoming twins next week. But after their arrival, he may be open to coming back to the right situation. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2019

Watson played in 16 games, starting in 4, last season during the Saints' run to the NFC Championship. He caught 35 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns. It was his second stint with the Saints during his 14 year career.

With Watson retired, the Saints signed Jared Cook away from the Oakland Raiders to a 2-year, $15.5 million contract to help fill the void at tight end during free agency.

Since retiring, Watson has been in the news lately advocating to help rebuild the three black churches in St. Landry Parish that were burned by Holden Matthews, a 21-year-old Opelousas man who is facing hate crime charges for the attacks. He reached out to the pastors of the churches, as well as the Rev. Freddie Jack, head of the Seventh District Missionary Baptist Association.

"While I reserve judgment on the man arrested for this crime until proven guilty, the fact that black churches were burned to the ground is a reminder of the fear and pain so many communities have repeatedly experienced since emancipation," Watson said of the attacks in an April 13 report. "This trauma resides deep within all of us, black and white, in America."

Watson also got Steve Bisciotti, the billionaire owner of the NFL's Baltimore Ravens, to pledge $100,000 for the churches. Watson said he is "thankful for his willingness to help others," in a tweet detailing the call he received from Bisciotti on Sunday.

+4 Ravens owner called retired Saints TE Ben Watson to pledge $100K for burned Louisiana churches In retired Saints tight end Ben Watson's push to help rebuild three historically black Louisiana churches recently burned to the ground by an …

Watson played for the Ravens during the 2017 NFL season.