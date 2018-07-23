saintsminicamp309.061418

New Orleans Saints Tre'Quan Smith wide receiver makes a catch during minicamp Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the New Orleans Saints training facility in Metairie.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

Football is back.

Almost.

In this episode of "Saints Talk," Kevin Washington and I discuss a number of topics ahead of training camp, including:

-What to expect from Mashon Lattimore and Marcus Williams in their second seasons.

-How the Saints will replace Mark Ingram, and what the singing of Shane Vereen could mean.

-Expectations for Marcus Davenport.

-The level of expectation for the Saints coming off of last season.

-How rookie wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith might fit in.

- Terron Armstead's health and what it means for the offensive line.

- And more.

