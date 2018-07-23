Football is back.
Almost.
In this episode of "Saints Talk," Kevin Washington and I discuss a number of topics ahead of training camp, including:
-What to expect from Mashon Lattimore and Marcus Williams in their second seasons.
-How the Saints will replace Mark Ingram, and what the singing of Shane Vereen could mean.
-Expectations for Marcus Davenport.
-The level of expectation for the Saints coming off of last season.
-How rookie wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith might fit in.
- Terron Armstead's health and what it means for the offensive line.
- And more.
