Michael Thomas' bank account just got a little lighter.

The NFL officially fined the Saints receiver $30,000 for his flip phone touchdown celebration against the Los Angeles Rams paying tribute to Joe Horn.

The fine stemmed from Thomas using the phone as a prop and having a mobile device in the bench area.

Thomas performed the celebration, which Joe Horn did after scoring in a 2003 game against the New York Giants, after scoring a 72-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter that would go on to seal the game for the Saints. It was the Rams' first loss of the season.

Thomas beat Rams cornerback Marcus Peters on the play, a matchup the Saints took advantage of most of the game. Peters later reacted to Saints coach Sean Payton saying the team "liked that matchup" between Thomas and Peters, telling him to "keep talking that (expletive)" in a post-practice interview Thursday.

Thomas was mum on the logistics of how he was able to get the phone in the goal post without anyone seeing it, but he did say he acted alone. He also said he had phones hidden under both goal posts, just in case.

“When your man has done something legendary like that, your kickoff team has to go cover for him,” running back Mark Ingram said of the celebration. “That was legendary.”