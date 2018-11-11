CINCINNATI – The Saints left some damage behind at Paul Brown Stadium.
Not only did New Orleans beat the Bengals, 51-14, they also left a fire alarm smashed in the visiting locker room.
The Bengals alerted authorities of the incident.
“We are aware of this situation and have been in touch with the authorities, but have nothing more on it at this time,” the team said in a statement.
The alarm went off before the game, around 10:15 a.m., and was then smashed to silence.
The Saints declined comment on the situation after the game.
Damaging or destroying a safety device, including an alarm, falls under misdemeanor criminal mischief in the Ohio revised code.