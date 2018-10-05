Terrell Fletcher caught the very first one.
Little did Fletcher, or the guy who threw the pass to him, know at the time that it was the start of a record-setting journey.
The play - the first completion of Drew Brees' career - went for seven yards, just a small fragment of the 71,733 yards Breesus has thrown for since then.
Fletcher, a former running back for the San Diego Chargers, doesn't even remember the specific play.
"I just remember that we were behind by a lot in the game and the coaches made a quarterback switch (after an injury to Doug Flutie) and Drew led us back and we almost won the game," Fletcher said. "But as a player you never think about who you catch passes from, or what throw it is unless it's maybe a milestone. You just catch the balls that come your way. So I just looked at it that way. Make a catch and extend the game."
But this was indeed a milestone for Brees: Completion No. 1, the first of many.
Brees, who spent five seasons in San Diego before coming to New Orleans in 2006, has now thrown for 71,740 yards and is just 201 yards away from surpassing Peyton Manning as the league's all-time leader.
He's expected to break the record when the Saints host the Washington Redskins on Monday night, some 17 years after that first 7-yard completion.
It was the beginning of greatness, almost like a baby taking his very first steps.
By NFL quarterback standards, Brees was still a baby on that Nov. 4, 2001 day in San Diego. He was just a 22-years old rookie when he entered the game in the second quarter.
His first pass attempt was an incompletion intended for Reggie Jones, a former LSU receiver. His second attempt was the completion to Fletcher.
Just 2 1/2 months before completing that first pass, Brees had stood in awe of the same record that he is expected to break on Monday night.
The Chargers were playing the Dolphins in a pre-season game.
"I remember walking in the stadium for the first time and looking up in the Ring of Honor and seeing Dan Marino's name and every passing record next to it that is in that ring of honor there," Brees said. "Just looking at those numbers is mind-boggling. To say, 'man how long do you have to play in order to achieve something like that?' At the time I was just hoping to solidify the backup position and eventually maybe one day be a starter. So to be sitting here 18 years later within striking distance and that record was broken a few times from that moment right as far as Brett Favre and Peyton (Manning). So it's just kind of mind-boggling.”
Brees' current teammates like Tre'Quan Smith and Marcus Williams hadn't even started first grade yet when Brees completed his first pass.
The biggest sports news the day Brees completed his first pass was the Arizona Diamaondbacks beating the New York Yankees in an epic Game 7 of the World Series. The starting pitchers were a pair of ageless wonders named Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling.
Clemens was 39 then.
Brees is 39 now, still going just as strong now as he was when he threw that first completion to Fletcher.
Fletcher, now 45, played eight seasons before his career came to a close in 2002. Since then, he's become a pastor, a motivational speaker and an author.
Meanwhile, Brees is doing the same thing: leading, motivating and writing his own legacy by adding chapter after chapter into the NFL record book.
Is Fletcher surprised to see Brees still going?
"In some respects, yes," Fletcher said. "He has to take great care of himself and keep his mind in the game and in the preparation of it. That's not easy. But on the other hand, no. He gets the ball out quickly, has a great coach who helps him with good receivers to do that so he could get a few more years in, in my opinion."
Fletcher doesn't have any vivid memories of his first impressions of Brees during training camp that year.
"You have to remember that we also drafted LaDanian Tomlinson the same year," Fletcher said. "So while we felt like we stole Drew in the draft, most of our attention was on LT."
Tomlinson was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2017.
Brees will be inducted on the first ballot as soon as he becomes eligible.
The guy who caught that very first pass is glad to have played a small part in Brees' road to greatness.
"It's an honor to be a part of anyone's record setting journey," Fletcher said. "I'm just proud of Drew the player and man. What he’s done to the city of New Orleans and how he really stepped up during the Katrina years. He’s a special guy and he deserves all the respect for what he’s accomplishing."
Not that Fletcher is surprised one bit.
"It was easy to see during practice and of course in that first game that nothing was too big for him," Fletcher said. "He handled and managed every moment that came his way. That's a special quality that only certain people possess. He was special that way on and off the field."