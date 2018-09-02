The Saints are already looking to change their roster.
The team is hosting running back Mike Gillislee for a visit on Sunday, according to a source. Gillislee was released by the New England Patriots on Saturday.
New Orleans only has Boston Scott and Alvin Kamara on the roster at running back after waiving Jonathan Williams. The Saints will also be without Mark Ingram for the first four games of the season as he serves a suspension.
Gillislee had 104 carries for 383 yards and five touchdowns last year. In 2016, he averaged 5.7 yards per carry on 101 attempts.