Tom Benson, the longtime New Orleans Saints owner who died earlier this year, will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor at halftime of Sunday's game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced Friday afternoon.
“The New Orleans Saints and the city of New Orleans meant so much to my husband,” said Saints Owner Gayle Benson. “He was so proud of them and wanted the team and the entire region to be admired worldwide. He was also grateful to our fans for their commitment to the Saints. That passion and support of our fans inspired him to give back to the community like he did. His impact will always be felt and this is a great way for our organization and our fans to honor his legacy.”
Benson, 90, did in March from flu-like symptoms.