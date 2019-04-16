The 2019 NFL season is still months away, but it will come into much clearer focus this week.

The NFL announced that schedules for the upcoming season -- including for the New Orleans Saints -- would be announced on Wednesday at 7 p.m. (CST) on the NFL Network.

Beforehand, the Saints are already aware of their home and road opponents for the upcoming season, and that they will not be featured in the season-opening game. The NFL previously announced the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears would face off in that matchup on Thursday Sept. 5.

The Saints are also aware of the matchup that will likely be circled on the schedule for many when the date is announced: On the road against the Los Angeles Rams. The Saints lost to the Rams in controversial fashion in the NFC Championship game in January, with a no-call resulting in a rule change that now allows coaches to challenge called or uncalled pass interference penalties.

The Saints home games, announced in December, will be against the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys

In addition to the division road games against Carolina, Atlanta and Tampa Bay, the Saints will travel to play the Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The full schedule release comes eight days after the Saints' preseason schedule was announced. The team will open up the four-game preseason slate at home against the Minnesota Vikings, then they head on the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Jets before returning home to face the Miami Dolphins.