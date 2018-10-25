Playing against the Vikings defense is always tough.
Having to do it in Minnesota can be even tougher.
The Saints have won just three times in the 17 games they have played in Minnesota. That includes a regular season and playoff loss during the 2017 season.
The Saints only road wins in the series came in 1985, 1993 and 2011.
On Sunday, the Saints try to get their fourth win against a defense that ranks first in the league on third down conversions, fourth in sacks (first in the NFC) and one that hasn't allowed a rush of 20 or more yards all season.
"They’re number one in a ton of categories," Payton said. "They play a real good tight man coverage. They mix up the pressure. The zone pressures have always been hard with them on the passing situations, particularly third down. (Eric) Kendricks inside gets them all started, the safeties on the back end."
Payton got an up close look at some of the Vikings' defense when he coached in the Pro Bowl in January.
"We had several of them," Payton said "Very disciplined, athletic, extremely talented and they give you a ton of challenges in that environment where crowd noise is an issue and they stress your gaps. We have to be on point.”
Saints sign OL Chaz Green
New Orleans signed former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Chaz Green on Wednesday to help a line that has been hit with injuries recently.
Green was a third-round pick in the 2015 draft and appeared in 14 games last season, starting four.
"We felt like he is an experienced lineman who gives us depth with some of the injuries," said Sean Payton. "We think he is a guard first, not tackle. I think he is someone who’s smart. We’ve seen it on film. You always have a short list and if you get nicked up or guys get hurt, you kind of move to that list. He is someone we’re familiar with.”
Green's signing came on the same day the Saints placed guard Josh LeRibeus on injured reserve.
LeRibeus suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's game against Baltimore when he started in place of Andrus Peat (concussion) last week.
Peat said on Wednesday that he plans to play this week.