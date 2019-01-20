Eli Apple is having himself a game, and letting every one of the Los Angeles Rams know it.
The third-year pro out of Ohio State was making a lot of noise on the field with 2 big solo tackles through the first half of the NFC Championship game.
He also made some noise on the sidelines, as broadcast cameras caught him taunting Rams coach Sean McVay after a big play in the second quarter.
The Saints were able to shut down a Rams drive on third down at the New Orleans' 18 yard line when Todd Gurley dropped a pass. The Saints were able to hold the Rams to a field goal on the drive.
Soon after, Apple was seen striding beside McVay, who simply gave him a glance before continuing to call his next play.
The Saints have a 13-10 lead over the Rams at halftime.
You can see video of the interaction below.
Former #Giants 1st round bust, CB Eli Apple, talks trash to McVaypic.twitter.com/bvTXEcVL6e— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 20, 2019