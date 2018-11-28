Saints left tackle Terron Armstead is the only player who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
It will be the third game Armstead has missed after suffering a pectoral injury in the Nov. 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Veteran offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod has filled in as Armstead's replacement.
Six Saints who had limited participation in practice on Monday and Tuesday participated fully on Wednesday.
Receiver Tre'Quan Smith (toe), tight end Dan Arnold (chest), defensive end Marcus Davenport (toe), kicker Wil Lutz (back), guard Andrus Peat (shoulder), and cornerback P.J. Williams (hip) were all listed as full participants.
Smith was listed as "questionable" this time a week ago for the Saints game against the Falcons, but was on the "inactive" on Game Day. He wasn't listed as "questionable" on Wednesday's report.
Four members of the Dallas Cowboys (LB Sean Lee, DE David Irving, WR Tavon Austin, and TE Geoff Swaim) have been ruled out for the game.
Four Cowboys are listed as questionable. They are tackle Tyron Smith, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, guard Zack Martin and guard Xavier Su'a-Filo.