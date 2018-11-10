The New Orleans Saints are back on the road in Week 10 of the 2018 season, traveling to Paul Brown Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.
Get a preview of the game, including analysis of both teams, injury reports and expert predictions below.
FOUR DOWNS
Stay out of the trap: This game has been referred to as a trap game some places. It makes sense. The Bengals aren’t quite the opponent the Vikings and Rams were. So, the Saints need to take this one seriously and make sure they don’t sleep on Cincinnati. They shouldn’t. They’re still behind Los Angeles in the standings.
Receiver watch: It appears the Dez Bryant era has come and gone, with the player suffering a likely Achilles injury during Friday’s practice. New Orleans is also without Cam Meredith, so it will be up to players further down the roster to step up and make a contribution this week against the Bengals.
Sided up: This looks like another week where the New Orleans cornerbacks will be stuck their sides of the field. With A.J. Green out, the Bengals probably do not have a wide receiver worth shadowing. That means Marshon Lattimore and Eli Apple will likely stick to their side of the field, as they have each of the last two weeks.
Blocking Geno: The Saints did well – or well enough – against Los Angeles interior pass rusher Aaron Donald last week against the Rams. This week’s test against the Bengals’ Geno Atkins will be similar. He’s another player who has the ability to wreck a game and win with power just about whenever he wants.
FILM STUDY
Saints run defense can't afford to sleep on Joe Mixon this week
New Orleans has handled just about every matchup it has faced this season in the running game.
Even Los Angeles’ Todd Gurley, outside of one 24-yard run, wasn’t an issue for this defense. That’s like knocking Freddy Krueger out of your dreams. Everything else looks like a garden-variety nightmare after that.
But the Saints can’t afford to sleep on Joe Mixon this week. The second-year running back is dynamic playmaker who can make plays all over the field. He’s the kind of player you watch and realize could very easily fit in Sean Payton’s offense and become a problem for opposing defensive coordinators.
“He has real good receiving skills, someone that became natural to and you saw it in the college tape,” Payton said. “I think you're seeing some of his best football now and you watch him. He's strong (and) he has real good vision and burst. He's something and he'll be one of the keys for us and how we're able to defend him, because he's a young guy that I think is just coming into his own and putting up great numbers.”
Mixon missed some games this year due to a knee injury, but he just had his best game by rushing 21 times for 123 yards with a pair of touchdowns last week against Tampa Bay. In six games this season, Mixon has collected 624 yards from scrimmage with five touchdowns.
The Bengals don’t use him as creatively as the Saints use Alvin Kamara, but he does just enough to dictate a matchup now and then. Mixon, who has 19 catches for 115 yards, can catch passes out of the backfield and make things happen. Fourteen of his receptions have come when lined up like a running back, with two out wide and three from the slot.
New Orleans needs to be aware of the different things Mixon can do, and keep him contained. It hasn’t been an issue against running backs, but this team can’t afford to rest on its laurels in a tight race for the conference lead.
INJURY REPORT
Saints
Out: DE Marcus Davenport, WR Dez Bryant
The Saints had no major issues overcoming the loss of Davenport last week. This week should be no different. Look for Alex Okafor to do the heavy lifting with Trey Hendrickson helping him out.
Bengals
Out: LB Vontaze Burfict (hip), LB Nick Vigil (knee), CB Darqueze Dennard (sternoclavicular), TE Tyler Kroft (foot), WR A.J. Green (toe), WR Josh Malone (hamstring)
Questionable: RB Giovani Benard (knee)
Doubtful: G Alex Redmond (hamstring)
NUMBERS TO KNOW
55.9: Percentage of third downs the Bengals have allowed their opponents to convert
44.6: Third downs converted by the Saints this season
13: Takeaways by the Bengals this year
4.9: Yards per carry allowed by the Bengals.
WHO HAS THE EDGE
When the Saints pass
Advantage: Saints
One receiving, two, three – it doesn’t matter. The Saints move the ball.
When the Saints run
Advantage: Saints
The Bengals have had issues stopping the run, which could lead to big days for Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.
When the Bengals pass
Advantage: Bengals
Just a slight one here. Once Eli Apple proves he’s settled in, things should turn for the Saints.
When the Bengals run
Advantage: Saints
New Orleans has the best run defense in the league right now. It’s the strength of the defense
Special teams
Advantage: Saints
New Orelans has performed well in this phase of the game this season.
EXPERT PREDICTIONS
Nick Underhill
Saints 34, Bengals 21
This should be an easy win for the Saints if they approach it just like they have all the other games in recent weeks. New Orleans is simply the better team, and the Bengals will be without star wide receiver A.J. Green.
Scott Rabalais
Saints 29, Bengals 25
This is a textbook trap game, falling between the Rams and Eagles. Cincinnati doesn’t look as dangerous as it is, and it will be cold, in the 40s, hardly Saints weather. That said, the Bengals’ are giving up four-plus touchdowns per game and Cincinnati WR A.J. Green has an injured toe. Close, but New Orleans grinds out another gritty road win.
Rod Walker
Saints 31, Bengals 21
The Bengals are without receiver A.J. Green. And RB .Joe Mixon will try to muster yards against the league's stingiest run defense. Assuming the Saints are focused (and sharp) after last week's big win over the Rams, the winning streak should reach eight.
SAINTS MAILBAG
Q: Is Cam Meredith’s move to IR a ‘fake’ IR move cuz he’s no good this year or do you think he has a legitimate knee problem? Or is he just bad or not mentally apt enough for this offense? -- Kyle
A: I don’t think this is an injury of convenience.
Cam Meredith was only available to the Saints because he was coming off a pretty serious knee injury that kept him sidelined throughout the 2017 season. There were questions if he would be ready to play this season with New Orleans, and while he was, his knee needs a little more maintenance.
Meredith would have been a steal if he performed like he had in Chicago before his injury. While he didn’t reach that level, there is still another year left on his contract. His style of play is a clear fit for this offense if he can get his legs underneath him and return to form.
Q: Shouldn’t Josh Hill get a “game ball” for his critical blocking against the Rams? – Michael
A: Josh Hill has been a solid, steady performer for this offense for quite a few years now. One of the areas where he continuously excels is in run blocking, which shows up week after week.
Last week’s game against the Rams was no different. Hill’s run blocking is the reason that he’s been playing more snaps than all of the other tight ends.
The Saints could use a little bit more out of the tight end position in the passing game. Hill only has 10 catches for 132 yards, while Ben Watson has 26 for 292 yards. The output isn’t bad, but it could see an uptick.
But there is no doubt those guys don’t receive enough credit for their value in the running game.
Q: With the CB depth thin as it is, which CB cut this year would you like the team to have held on to and why? -DyLan
A: None of them. All of the guys who were let go were not good enough to make the team.
If the baseline is Ken Crawley or P.J. Williams, then Natrell Jamerson, Arthur Maulet, Marcus Williams, De’Vante Harris and any of the other cornerbacks who were around this summer were not good enough to make the team.
An injury to Patrick Robinson certainly didn’t help the group, nor did Crawley taking a step backward, but there is a reason those players didn’t win jobs.
I’m not even sure I would bring one back at this point to add depth. Crawley is about as good as depth gets, and there isn’t another player who I would take off the roster to add one of those guys.