The New Orleans Saints have whittled their roster down to 53 players over the past two days in order to meet the NFL's deadline.
But this 53 is likely far from final.
As Saints head coach Sean Payton likes to remind people, New Orleans will pore over the cuts other teams made, and that means there could be further moves in store in the coming days, whether by waiver claim or by signing.
For the moment, though, here's the first 53-man roster.
Quarterback
- Drew Brees
- Teddy Bridgewater
- Taysom Hill
Running back*
- Alvin Kamara
- Boston Scott
Fullback
- Zach Line
- Trey Edmunds
Wide receiver
- Michael Thomas
- Ted Ginn Jr.
- Tre'Quan Smith
- Cameron Meredith
- Austin Carr
- Tommylee Lewis
Tight end
- Benjamin Watson
- Josh Hill
- Dan Arnold
Offensive line
- Terron Armstead
- Andrus Peat
- Max Unger
- Larry Warford
- Ryan Ramczyk
- Jermon Bushrod
- Will Clapp
- Cameron Tom
Defensive ends
- Cameron Jordan
- Alex Okafor
- Trey Hendrickson
- Marcus Davenport
- Mitchell Loewen
Defensive tackles
- Sheldon Rankins
- David Onyemata
- Tyeler Davison
- Taylor Stallworth
Linebacker
- Demario Davis
- A.J. Klein
- Alex Anzalone
- Manti Te'o
- Craig Robertson
- Nate Stupar
Cornerback
- Marshon Lattimore
- Ken Crawley
- Patrick Robinson
- P.J. Williams
- Arthur Maulet
- Justin Hardee
Safety
- Marcus Williams
- Kurt Coleman
- Vonn Bell
- Chris Banjo
- J.T. Gray
Specialists
- Wil Lutz
- Thomas Morstead
- Zach Wood
* Mark Ingram does not count against the 53-man roster while he serves a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.