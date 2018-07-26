Sean Payton sent a message to his team Wednesday night, a little less than half a day before the first practice of training camp.
For the first time since 2014, the Saints open a season under the weight of Super Bowl predictions.
Payton essentially told his team to embrace the expectations.
"We've got to prove ’em right," Marshon Lattimore said Payton told the team. "A lot of people say 'we've got to prove them wrong this year' because they're at the bottom. But when we're at the top, we've got to prove ’em right."
Lattimore, the second-year cornerback coming off of a Rookie of the Year campaign, is part of the new wave of Saints, a core of young players who weren't around the last time big things were expected in New Orleans.
"There's probably more challenges with higher expectations," quarterback Drew Brees said. "It's easy to get motivated with the underdog mentality. It's a little bit harder to maintain that level of focus and concentration when you're supposed to be or expected to be. But if we're going to be a great team, we have to embrace that."
In 2014, the Saints seemed like a sure thing. They were a team with a new crop of young stars around its foundation of Payton, Brees and the holdovers of the franchise's only Super Bowl team.
The formula is similar to this team — although Brees and punter Thomas Morstead are now the only players who remain from that magical 2009 run.
"Similar talk," Brees said. "And yet completely different locker room, completely different circumstances."
Facing a leadership void left by the departures of a big chunk of the core from the Saints' glory days, the 2014 team imploded in the locker room and on the field, prompting an organizational emphasis on rebuilding a positive environment. The franchise slogged through three consecutive 7-9 seasons.
"We felt like we were there and ready to take the next step, and yet that offseason we lost five pretty incredible leaders and highly productive players out of the locker room," Brees said. "It changed the culture a little bit."
New Orleans finally enjoyed the fruits of that rebuild last season, with a young, exciting group that ran off eight straight wins, eliminated the uncertainty of 7-9, won an NFC South title and came within one miraculous play of pulling off one of the greatest comebacks in playoff history and earning a spot in the NFC Championship game.
It might look the 2017 run is set up to mimic 2013 and leave the Saints vulnerable to a fall. But Brees sees another picture.
"I would say the difference is, we haven't lost veteran guys," Brees said. "We've actually gone out and acquired veteran leadership."
The team brought back tight end Benjamin Watson and added linebacker Demario Davis and safety Kurt Coleman, three players with reputations as leaders in the locker room and away from football.
All three have been a part of teams that have faced both great expectations and no expectations whatsoever, and along with veteran incumbents like Brees, running back Mark Ingram, wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., center Max Unger and defensive end Cameron Jordan, the veterans can help the young players understand how to handle the NFL's hype machine.
For example, the first step is understanding that as fresh as the memories of last season might be, none of them count toward getting the Saints back to the playoffs.
"It’s funny, because right now we’re at the bottom of the mountain, right?" Unger said. "It’s hard to look straight back up there after what we did last year. You know, there is momentum in the sense that we know what we have the capability to do; the hard part is not letting that cloud the work that you have to do in training camp."
Now that the Saints have started training camp, staying on task is easier than it was during the offseason. The team is still a month and a half away from its regular-season opener Sept. 9 against Tampa Bay, and a lot of work stands between the Saints and anything resembling a chance to begin replicating last year's success.
"This is tough, it’s almost 100 degrees out here, we’re in Louisiana," Unger said. "I mean this is no joke right now, and I think that this is a pretty good way to kind of rein those expectations in, to be honest with you."