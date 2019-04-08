Saints free agent defensive tackle Tyeler Davison is taking a visit to his team's biggest rival.
Davison is visiting with the Atlanta Falcons, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
Davison played in 14 games, starting in 12 last season. He recorded 23 tackles, including two tackles for loss. He also had three quarterback hurries and a pair of sacks.
The Saints selected Davison in the fifth round of the 2015 draft out of Fresno State.
The possible loss of Davison has been a big part of the Saints' thought process in free agency. It's a big reason the team signed Malcom Brown , who spent the past four seasons with the New England Patriots. The team also signed Mario Edwards Jr., who can play both defensive tackle and end. Edwards spent last season with the New York Giants.
"We just had to address the defensive line position," Sean Payton said at the NFL owners' meetings in March. "Part of that was, Tyeler is a free agent and Sheldon (Rankins) is going to be up against the timeline when we start the year. Put that with Tyeler and it was a must-position. We signed a couple of players there. We just felt like if the season were to start as we came out of last year, Sheldon’s unhealthy, Tyeler’s a free agent and you really had our young player (Stallworth) and Onyemata."
Rankins will miss the first part of the season after suffering a torn Achilles in the playoffs. Onyemata's status for the start of the season is unknown after he was cited for allegedly having marijuana delivered to his home.
The loss of Davison would be the second key piece of the defensive line. Defensive Alex Okafor signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.