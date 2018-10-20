New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Jermon Bushrod announced Saturday that he and his wife's newborn daughter has died.
Jordyn Lynn Bushrod was only a week old when she died this past Thursday, Bushrod said in a statement via Twitter.
"My heart has been broken," Bushrod said. "...We will get through this with faith, family and friends. Thanks for prayers and support."
My heart has been broken. My baby girl Jordyn Lynn Bushrod passed away Thursday October 18th. She was only here for a week but we were ready to love her unconditionally. We will get through this with faith, family and friends. Thanks for prayers and support pic.twitter.com/VZjoc7vXZe— Jermon Bushrod (@j_bushrod7475) October 20, 2018
Bushrod is in his second stint with the Saints. He first played for New Orleans from 2007-2012 where he was a key piece to its success, including the team's Super Bowl championship.
He left for Chicago in 2013 and then Miami in 2016 before returning to New Orleans.
Bushrod married his wife, Jessica, in 2012. He said one of the reasons he came back to the Saints was because she is from the area. The couple has a son and daughter.
“It’s a good time for the family,“ Bushrod said in March. “My wife is a New Orleans native, so she’s happy. My side of the family is happy, my friends are happy, and we're happy to be here."
The Saints play at the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. Bushrod didn't travel with team for the game.