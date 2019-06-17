The New Orleans Saints haven’t yet locked up star wide receiver Michael Thomas to a long-term deal, but general manager Mickey Loomis isn’t hiding the fact that it’s a priority.

He said as much Monday on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio, telling host Adam Schein the Saints have had “some conversations” about giving Thomas a contract extension.

“We’ve had some conversations, and I like keeping that close to the vest until there’s something to report, but look, we love what Mike’s done for us,” Loomis said. “He’s a fantastic player, one of the best at his position in the league, and hopefully we can keep him a Saint for a long time as well.”

Thomas was the Saints’ second-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, and his four-year rookie contract is set to expire at the end of the upcoming season.

In three seasons, Thomas has become far and away quarterback Drew Brees’ favorite target, amassing 321 catches for 3,787 yards receiving and 23 touchdowns. That includes career highs of 125 catches and 1,405 yards last season.

Last week star defensive end Cam Jordan signed an extension worth $52.5 million that runs through 2023. Of the $52.5 million, $42 million is guaranteed.

Schein also asked Loomis how many more years Brees would play; the 40-year-old quarterback has said he wants to take his playing future one year at a time.

“It’s a good question,” Loomis said. “I would say that for most people he’s already exceeded whatever number was anticipated. Certainly that’s true with Tom Brady as well. You know, I don’t think we look at it that way anymore. I think we look at it in terms of, ‘Hey, this year,’ you know? And man, he had a great season last year, and we expect a great season this year.

“And so for as long as he wants to play and can play, he’s going to have that opportunity.”

