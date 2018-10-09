The Saints are going to be a team that rotates players on defense.
After five weeks, it appears clear the team is comfortable using a rotation of players at linebacker and at safety. That could change, but it appears more likely it will continue on at this point.
Safety Vonn Bell ended up claiming a larger role against Washington after cornerback Marshon Lattimore suffered a concussion, but he would have outpaced Kurt Coleman either way. Bell has settled in as the team's nickel safety, while Coleman serves in base packages.
Defensive end Marcus Davenport also played the most snaps (35) he's played in any game this season. And the rookie earned it. He stood out from start to finish and made several impactful plays on the NFL's biggest stage.
|New Orleans Saints Snap Counts
|Quarterback
|TB
|CLE
|ATL
|NYG
|WAS
|TOTAL
|PCT
|Drew Brees
|64
|66
|79
|70
|63
|342
|99.1
|Taysom Hill
|1
|0
|5
|15
|14
|35
|10.1
|Teddy Bridgewater
|INA
|INA
|INA
|INA
|3
|3
|0.8
|Running backs
|Alvin Kamara
|52
|51
|67
|59
|31
|260
|75.4
|Mike Gillislee
|7
|9
|4
|5
|X
|25
|7.2
|Jonathan Williams
|3
|6
|9
|X
|X
|18
|5.2
|Dwayne Washington
|X
|X
|X
|2
|X
|2
|0.5
|Mark Ingram
|SUS
|SUS
|SUS
|SUS
|36
|36
|10.4
|Wide receivers
|Michael Thomas
|61
|58
|75
|66
|51
|311
|90.1
|Ted Ginn Jr.
|50
|30
|52
|38
|INJ
|170
|49.3
|Austin Carr
|43
|32
|13
|12
|14
|114
|33
|Tre'Quan Smith
|12
|22
|26
|26
|44
|130
|37.7
|Cameron Meredith
|INA
|INA
|34
|22
|30
|86
|24.9
|Tommylee Lewis
|5
|0
|INJ
|INJ
|INJ
|5
|1.4
|Tight ends/fullbacks
|Benjamin Watson
|51
|54
|45
|37
|36
|223
|64.6
|Josh Hill
|24
|39
|49
|43
|38
|193
|55.9
|Zach Line
|11
|22
|12
|18
|15
|78
|22.6
|Dan Arnold
|INA
|INA
|INA
|INA
|14
|14
|4
|Offensive line
|Terron Armstead
|64
|66
|79
|70
|66
|345
|100
|Andrus Peat
|INJ
|60
|INJ
|70
|66
|196
|56.8
|Max Unger
|64
|66
|79
|70
|66
|345
|100
|Larry Warford
|64
|66
|79
|70
|66
|345
|100
|Ryan Ramczyk
|64
|66
|79
|70
|66
|345
|100
|Josh LeRibeus
|64
|6
|79
|0
|0
|149
|43.1
|Jermon Bushrod
|X
|6
|4
|4
|3
|17
|5
|Total
|64
|66
|79
|70
|66
|345
|Defensive line
|Cameron Jordan
|60
|60
|62
|58
|50
|290
|90.9
|Tyeler Davison
|52
|INJ
|INJ
|25
|27
|104
|32.6
|Sheldon Rankins
|42
|50
|52
|35
|36
|215
|67.4
|David Onyemata
|38
|42
|41
|38
|32
|191
|59.8
|Alex Okafor
|37
|39
|44
|38
|43
|201
|63
|Marcus Davenport
|23
|23
|34
|30
|35
|145
|45.4
|Trey Hendrickson
|14
|INA
|INA
|INA
|INA
|14
|4.4
|Taylor Stallworth
|INA
|26
|27
|21
|22
|96
|30
|Jay Bromley
|X
|X
|12
|INA
|X
|12
|3.7
|Mitchell Loewen
|INA
|4
|INA
|INA
|INA
|4
|1.2
|Linebackers
|Demario Davis
|66
|42
|68
|44
|50
|270
|84.6
|Alex Anzalone
|34
|23
|13
|33
|20
|123
|38.5
|Manti Te'o
|27
|35
|INJ
|INJ
|INJ
|62
|19.4
|A.J. Klein
|25
|48
|68
|43
|47
|231
|72.4
|Craig Robertson
|0
|0
|0
|20
|13
|33
|10.3
|Cornerbacks
|Marshon Lattimore
|65
|61
|68
|62
|6
|262
|82.1
|Ken Crawley
|64
|61
|42
|62
|59
|288
|90.2
|Patrick Robinson
|46
|41
|23
|INJ
|INJ
|110
|34.5
|P.J. Williams
|INA
|2
|50
|49
|57
|158
|49.5
|Justin Hardee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|38
|11.9
|Safeties
|Marcus Williams
|66
|62
|68
|62
|61
|319
|100
|Kurt Coleman
|37
|23
|22
|13
|23
|118
|36.9
|Vonn Bell
|30
|40
|54
|49
|51
|224
|70.2
|Totals
|66
|62
|68
|62
|61
|319