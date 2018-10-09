NO.saintsredskins2282.100918

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) takes the ball out of the hand of Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11), causing a fumble that was recovered by New Orleans Saints linebacker A.J. Klein (53) during the second half Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints won 43-19.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

The Saints are going to be a team that rotates players on defense.

After five weeks, it appears clear the team is comfortable using a rotation of players at linebacker and at safety. That could change, but it appears more likely it will continue on at this point.

Safety Vonn Bell ended up claiming a larger role against Washington after cornerback Marshon Lattimore suffered a concussion, but he would have outpaced Kurt Coleman either way. Bell has settled in as the team's nickel safety, while Coleman serves in base packages.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport also played the most snaps (35) he's played in any game this season. And the rookie earned it. He stood out from start to finish and made several impactful plays on the NFL's biggest stage.

New Orleans Saints Snap Counts  
        
QuarterbackTBCLEATLNYGWASTOTALPCT
Drew Brees646679706334299.1
Taysom Hill10515143510.1
Teddy BridgewaterINAINAINAINA330.8
        
Running backs       
Alvin Kamara525167593126075.4
Mike Gillislee7945X257.2
Jonathan Williams369XX185.2
Dwayne WashingtonXXX2X20.5
Mark IngramSUSSUSSUSSUS363610.4
        
Wide receivers       
Michael Thomas615875665131190.1
Ted Ginn Jr.50305238INJ17049.3
Austin Carr433213121411433
Tre'Quan Smith122226264413037.7
Cameron MeredithINAINA3422308624.9
Tommylee Lewis50INJINJINJ51.4
        
Tight ends/fullbacks       
Benjamin Watson515445373622364.6
Josh Hill243949433819355.9
Zach Line11221218157822.6
Dan ArnoldINAINAINAINA14144
        
Offensive line       
Terron Armstead6466797066345100
Andrus PeatINJ60INJ706619656.8
Max Unger 6466797066345100
Larry Warford6466797066345100
Ryan Ramczyk6466797066345100
Josh LeRibeus646790014943.1
Jermon BushrodX6443175
Total6466797066345 
        
Defensive line       
Cameron Jordan606062585029090.9
Tyeler Davison 52INJINJ252710432.6
Sheldon Rankins425052353621567.4
David Onyemata384241383219159.8
Alex Okafor373944384320163
Marcus Davenport232334303514545.4
Trey Hendrickson14INAINAINAINA144.4
Taylor StallworthINA262721229630
Jay BromleyXX12INAX123.7
Mitchell LoewenINA4INAINAINA41.2
        
Linebackers       
Demario Davis664268445027084.6
Alex Anzalone342313332012338.5
Manti Te'o2735INJINJINJ6219.4
A.J. Klein254868434723172.4
Craig Robertson00020133310.3
        
Cornerbacks       
Marshon Lattimore65616862626282.1
Ken Crawley646142625928890.2
Patrick Robinson464123INJINJ11034.5
P.J. WilliamsINA250495715849.5
Justin Hardee0000383811.9
        
Safeties       
Marcus Williams6662686261319100
Kurt Coleman372322132311836.9
Vonn Bell304054495122470.2
Totals6662686261319 

