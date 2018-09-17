New Orleans handed off the ball 10 more times against the Cleveland Browns than the Saints did in the opener, and the game was far from the kind of shootout that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought to the Superdome.
But Alvin Kamara is still getting a heavier workload than a back typically gets in the Saints offense.
One week after playing 52 snaps against the Buccaneers, Kamara took 51 against the Browns, even though the Saints only took two more plays on offense.
Veteran bruiser Mike Gillislee was on the field for nine plays — he carried the ball eight times in those nine plays — and Jonathan Williams lined up for six, although he only got one carry.
Until Mark Ingram comes back from suspension in week five against Washington, Kamara might have to carry a heavy load, even though the Saints are worried about taking too much tread off of his tires.
"I worry about workload relative to the running back position," Saints coach Sean Payton said on Monday.
With that, here's a look at a few other observations from Sunday's game.
- New Orleans ran a lot more sets with two tight ends in this game, a fact evidenced by 20 fewer snaps for wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. and 15 more for tight end Josh Hill. Slot receiver Austin Carr actually took two more snaps than Ginn, getting 32, even though his snaps were also down nine from the Tampa Bay game.
- Veteran tackle Jermon Bushrod appears to be the Saints' sixth lineman in the jumbo package this season. Bushrod played six snaps in that role.
- Rookie wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith's workload increased a bit, from 12 snaps to 22.
- With Tyeler Davison out, the Saints leaned heavily on Sheldon Rankins (50 snaps) to carry the load, along with David Onyemata (42). Undrafted rookie Taylor Stallworth took 26 snaps, half of the 52 Davison took in the opener.
- The linebacker rotation is still changing. After playing every snap against Tampa Bay, Demario Davis's workload dropped to 68 percent, and A.J. Klein's workload went from the lightest to the heaviest in one week. This situation might not be settled for a while.
- Vonn Bell and Kurt Coleman might find themselves in the same situation at strong safety. After Coleman took seven more snaps than Bell in Week One, Bell beat out Coleman by the same margin in Week Two.
- Special-teams leaders: Taysom Hill 23, Craig Robertson 23, Chris Banjo 17, Justin Hardee 16, J.T. Gray 15.
Saints 2018 Snap Counts
Table: INJ = injured; INA = inactive; X = not on 53-man roster.
|Quarterback
|TB
|CLE
|TOTAL
|PCT
|Drew Brees
|64
|66
|130
|100%
|Taysom Hill
|1
|0
|1
|0.8%
|Running backs
|Alvin Kamara
|52
|51
|103
|79.2%
|Mike Gillislee
|7
|9
|16
|12.3%
|Jonathan Williams
|3
|6
|9
|6.9%
|Wide receivers
|Michael Thomas
|61
|58
|119
|91.5%
|Ted Ginn Jr.
|50
|30
|80
|61.5%
|Austin Carr
|43
|32
|75
|57.7%
|Tre'Quan Smith
|12
|22
|34
|26.2%
|Tommylee Lewis
|5
|0
|5
|3.8%
|Tight ends/fullbacks
|Benjamin Watson
|51
|54
|105
|80.8%
|Josh Hill
|24
|39
|63
|48.5%
|Zach Line
|11
|22
|33
|25.4%
|Offensive line
|Terron Armstead
|64
|66
|130
|100%
|Andrus Peat
|INJ
|60
|60
|46.2%
|Max Unger
|64
|66
|130
|100%
|Larry Warford
|64
|66
|130
|100%
|Ryan Ramczyk
|64
|66
|130
|100%
|Josh LeRibeus
|64
|6
|70
|53.8%
|Jermon Bushrod
|X
|6
|6
|4.6%
|Total
|64
|66
|130
|100%
|Defensive line
|Cameron Jordan
|60
|60
|120
|93.8%
|Tyeler Davison
|52
|INJ
|52
|40.6%
|Sheldon Rankins
|42
|50
|92
|71.9%
|David Onyemata
|38
|42
|80
|62.5%
|Alex Okafor
|37
|39
|76
|59.4%
|Marcus Davenport
|23
|23
|46
|35.9%
|Trey Hendrickson
|14
|INA
|14
|10.9%
|Taylor Stallworth
|INA
|26
|26
|20.3%
|Mitchell Loewen
|INA
|4
|4
|3.1%
|Linebackers
|Demario Davis
|66
|42
|108
|84.4%
|Alex Anzalone
|34
|23
|57
|44.5%
|Manti Te'o
|27
|35
|62
|48.4%
|A.J. Klein
|25
|48
|73
|57.0%
|Cornerbacks
|Marshon Lattimore
|65
|61
|126
|98.4%
|Ken Crawley
|64
|61
|125
|97.7%
|Patrick Robinson
|46
|41
|87
|68.0%
|P.J. Williams
|INA
|2
|2
|1.6%
|Safeties
|Marcus Williams
|66
|62
|128
|100%
|Kurt Coleman
|37
|23
|60
|46.9%
|Vonn Bell
|30
|40
|70
|54.7%
|Totals
|66
|62
|128
|100%