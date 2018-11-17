The New Orleans Saints are back on the road in Week 10 of the 2018 season, traveling to Paul Brown Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.
FOUR DOWNS
By air?: The Saints haven’t went into any game with a specific plan to air it out. If that wasn’t the plan last week against the Bengals, it might not ever be the plan. But New Orleans should have an advantage against a banged up Philadelphia secondary if it wants to use it.
More elite: The Saints haven’t had issues with any interior defenders this season, handling everything Aaron Donald and Geno Atkins had to offer the last two weeks. The team will have to face another test against Philadelphia’s Fletcher Cox, who also has the ability to wreck a game.
Get it: The Philadelphia offensive line has had a trouble protecting its quarterbacks this season. The Eagles have allowed 28 sacks this season, which ranks 10th in the NFL. For the sake of comparison, the Bengals had only allowed 20 before playing the Saints last week. New Orleans should look to exploit this.
Protecting Brees: The Eagles have a strong defensive front. The Saints have done a good job overcoming injuries within the group the last few years, but being without Terron Armstead this week will put the group to the test. Jermond Bushrod did well last week filling in, but this will be a much bigger test.
FILM STUDY
Saints have to figure out how to, once again, stop WR Golden Tate
It seems like this would be the year that New Orleans finally avoided him.
Somehow, the Saints played the Detroit Lions each of the last five seasons, which meant it had to come up with a plan to defend against wide receiver Golden Tate five different times. This year, the Lions not on the schedule, it looked like Saints were finally going to be able to avoid the wide receiver.
Then the Lions traded Tate to the Eagles at the deadline. Now the Saints need to figure out how to stop him all over again.
In those five games against the Saints, Tate caught 35 passes for 485 yards with five touchdowns.
Tate has been billed something of a “Saints killer” due to his overall statistics against this team. There is certainly some truth to that statement. He torched the porous 2016 defense for 145 yards, and jumped on the 2014 team for 154 yards.
But the only comparison that is even close to apt at this point is the one from last year, when New Orleans allowed Tate to get loose for 86 yards. Most of that damage came when he lined up on the outside, as Kenny Vaccaro did a good job of limiting his production from the slot.
The wide receiver only played 18 snaps in his debut with the Eagles Sunday night against the Cowboys. He caught two passes for 19 yards.
Chances are he will see a bigger role this week with another week of preparation under his belt. However, chances are his role will still be somewhat limited. It might take some time for him to get a full slate of snaps. Philadelphia runs a complex offense that can take some time to digest.
But Tate should be up to speed enough to create a challenge for the secondary.
WHO HAS THE EDGE
When the Saints pass
Advantage: Saints
New Orleans is going up against a banged-up secondary this week. This one should favor the Saints.
When the Saints run
Advantage: Saints
It looks like the Saints are starting to hit their stride in the running game with Mark Ingram back.
When the Eagles pass
Advantage: Eagles
Philadelphia still has the weapons to create some issues through the air.
When the Eagles run
Advantage: Saints
New Orleans has the best run defense in the league, and it keeps proving it.
Special teams
Advantage: Saints
When you don’t punt, you have the advantage in this area.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
19: Times the Saints have punted this season.
34: The NFL record for fewest punts set by the 1999 Houston Oilers.
-6: Eagles turnover differential
3: Total losses Philadelphia had last season. It has five now.
INJURY REPORT
Saints
Out: DE Marcus Davenport (toe), OT Terron Armstead (pectoral)
Neither player was expected to play this week. With Davenport out, the Saints will likely turn to Alex Okafor and Trey Hendrickson to keep carrying the burden.
With Armstead out, the Saints might look to Jermon Bushrod to fill after he did so last week after Armstead suffered his injury.
Eagles
Out: CB Ronald Darby (knee), CB Jalen Mills (foot), TE Joshua Perkins (knee), RB Darren Sproles (hamstring)
Questionable: DT Haloti Ngata (knee), OT Lane Johnson (knee)
EXPERT PREDICTIONS
Nick Underhill
Saints 34, Eagles 20
It’s going to take a lot for a team to get me to pick against the Saints the rest of the season. Philadelphia looked like a tough game before the season started. Now, not so much. New Orleans should be able to handle the defensive Super Bowl champs in the Dome.
Rod Walker
Saints 38, Eagles 17
When the season began, I had this one as a Saints' loss. But the Eaglels are reeling and the Saints look pretty invincible. Philly's depleted secondary should have Sean Payton and Drew Brees licking their chops for this one. League's top scoring offense will run winning streak to nine in a row.
SAINTS MAILBAG
Q: Do you think the Saints defense can keep playing like it did Sunday against the Bengals? – William Taylor
A: If the Saints keep playing like they did against the Bengals this might end up being the greatest defense of all time. But I know you don’t mean that literally.
It would be a huge step in the right direction if the defense builds on that performance. The secondary played a lot better, thanks, in large part, to a swarming effort by the defensive front seven. Those guys kept Andy Dalton uncomfortable the whole game.
There are still things that need to be cleaned up. Eli Apple had a bad coverage bust on the Bengals’ first defense, but his deep coverage is much better than what New Orleans was getting out of Ken Crawley earlier this year.
But it does feel like some good things happened for this team. It’s still odd to me that the secondary has struggled the way it has. I saw the talent the group posseses last year. It is hard to understand why it hasn’t lived up to the hype the way it should.
Q: What is your prediction on what it will cost to resign Taysom Hill assume he continues on what you consider to be his current trajectory? – Freret
A: He has one more year left on his contract after this season. The Saints have some time to figure it out.
But you ask an interesting question. I’m not sure what to expect when his contract comes due. There isn’t a player comparison anywhere in the NFL. Not now. Perhaps not in history.
There have been some other players who have done multiple things, including playing quarterback. But I’m not sure I’ve seen someone who does all the things that Hill brings to this team.
That makes it extremely difficult to gauge his value. When Michael Thomas’ contract comes due, you look at what guys like Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry and Julio Jones signed for and try to figure out where he fits in the picture among those players.
Who do you look at when trying to figure out what Hill is worth? He’s not really one thing. He’s everything but nothing. It will be fascinating to see how it plays out.
Q: Do you think the Saints are getting the Brandon Marshall that was with the Jets or the Giants? Do you think finally being able to play with a great QB helps him shine? – Darrell Gaines Jr.
A: We’re going to see which Brandon Marshall arrives.
Multiple sources told me the team really liked how he worked out and the initial decision on who to sign after both he and Dez Bryant worked out separately last week was difficult.
I do think that playing with Drew Brees in an offense designed by Sean Payton will help him. Those two things will help any receiver. Marshall won’t be asked to do as much in his role here, and that should also help him succeed.
But a lot of it will be determined by how quickly Marshall picks up the offense and settles into his role. Those things can’t be figured out by watching film, and there is a lot to digest.
It seems silly coming off that beat down of the Bengals, but the Saints do need some more help at wide receiver. There is still too much lifting being done by Michael Thomas, and at some point someone else is going to need to step up and make some plays.