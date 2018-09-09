Before Tom Benson's name was unveiled in the New Orleans Saints' Ring of Honor on Sunday, the organization played a touching tribute to the late owner on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome video boards.
The nearly nine-minute piece highlighted Benson's work with the team, the NFL and the New Orleans community.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Video via the New Orleans Saints
“The New Orleans Saints and the city of New Orleans meant so much to my husband,” owner Gayle Benson said last week. “He was so proud of them and wanted the team and the entire region to be admired worldwide. He was also grateful to our fans for their commitment to the Saints.
"That passion and support of our fans inspired him to give back to the community like he did. His impact will always be felt and this is a great way for our organization and our fans to honor his legacy.”
Benson, 90, did in March from flu-like symptoms.