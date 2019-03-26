After days of speculation, the Saints have agreed to a deal with free agent tight end Jared Cook.

The 31-year old Cook previously visited with the Saints on March 14 and agreed to a two-year $15.5 million deal, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The contract includes $8 million guaranteed.

The veteran Cook has played 10 seasons in the NFL, including the past two seasons with the Raiders.

He caught a career-best 68 passes for 896 yards and six touchdowns this past season for the Raiders and was named to his first Pro Bowl. His best game came against the Los Angeles Rams when he had 180 receiving yards, setting a Raiders' franchise record for tight ends.

Cook played his first four seasons with the then-St. Louis Rams before playing one season with the Green Bay then heading to Oakland. He has not missed a game the past two seasons

The tight end position is considered the biggest need for the Saints, especially after veteran Ben Watson retired.

Of the 381 total receptions the Saints had last season, 89 were by tight ends. Of those 89 catches, 46 were caught by Watson.

The news came after Saints receiver Cameron Meredith agreed to a pay cut, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Meredith's agreement reduces his 2019 base salary from $3.4 million to $1.3 million, giving the Saints more cap space. Meredith signed with the Saints last April in free agency, but played in just six games due to a knee injury. He caught nine passes for 114 yards and one touchdown.

The Saints have been active in free agency this season, most recently signing Minnesota Vikings cornerback and kick returner Marcus Sherels on Thursday. They have also agreed to deals with free agents in pass-rusher Mario Edwards, center Nick Easton, defensive tackle Malcom Brown and running back Latavius Murray.

After the Murray signing, longtime running back Mark Ingram agreed to a contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

New Orleans also re-signed backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, kicker Wil Lutz, and agreed to extensions with linebacker Craig Robertson and safety Chris Banjo.

