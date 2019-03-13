Mark Ingram is officially headed out of New Orleans.

The longtime Saints running has agreed to a three-year, $15 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The news comes a day after the Saints signed former Raiders and Vikings running back Latavius Murray to a 4-year, $14.4 million contract.

Ingram's Saints tenure will end with him as one of the most effective runners in team history, despite a slow start to his career. He's rushed for 6,007 yards in his eight seasons in New Orleans after he was selected No. 28 overall out of Alabama in the 2011 NFL Draft. His total leaves him just 90 yards shy of surpassing Deuce McAllister (6,096) as the franchise's all-time leading rusher.

Ingram has 1,321 carries over eight seasons. He rushed for 1,043 yards in 2016 and 1,124 in 2017. He had 645 in 12 games last year.

He last signed a four-year deal worth $16 million ahead of the 2015 season. The running back has played significantly better since earning that deal. The difference is he’s now four years older.

Ingram previously said he would like to stay in New Orleans if the team hits the number he has in mind. Coach Sean Payton previously said he'd like to keep Ingram with the Saints too, calling the running back "a big part of our success."

