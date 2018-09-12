saintsbucs2174.091018

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) makes a catch against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (33) during the first half Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints lost 40-48.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

Several key members of the roster were not spotted during the open portion of practice.

The Saints appeared to be without wide receiver Mike Thomas and Ted Ginn Jr., offensive tackle Terron Armstead and defensive tackle Tyeler Davison. Offensive lineman Michael Ola was not present after being released earlier in the day.

None of the missing players suffered an obvious injury during Sunday's game.

It remains possible that some of the players came out to practice after the viewing portion ended. The team will release an official injury report later this afternoon.

Offensive tackle Jermon Bushrod, who was released last week, was also at practice.

