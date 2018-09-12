Several key members of the roster were not spotted during the open portion of practice.
The Saints appeared to be without wide receiver Mike Thomas and Ted Ginn Jr., offensive tackle Terron Armstead and defensive tackle Tyeler Davison. Offensive lineman Michael Ola was not present after being released earlier in the day.
None of the missing players suffered an obvious injury during Sunday's game.
It remains possible that some of the players came out to practice after the viewing portion ended. The team will release an official injury report later this afternoon.
Offensive tackle Jermon Bushrod, who was released last week, was also at practice.