For the most part, NFL teams keep their best players off the field in the first preseason game to limit the risk of injury and give more time to players fighting for a roster spot.
A year ago, Drew Brees, Mark Ingram, Cameron Jordan and former back Adrian Peterson did not play in the first two preseason games for the Saints last season.
Whether or not they take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night remains to be seen. After six consecutive days of practice, the players have Tuesday off, and the Saints coaches will take the day to formulate a playing-time plan for Thursday's preseason opener.
"We'll go through the roles and have that all laid out tomorrow, understand what we're looking for as far as a number count for these players," Saints head coach Sean Payton said.
A long list of players might also be held out if they're battling minor injuries, in order to allow them to get healthy.
"It'll be pretty thorough in regards to what group isn't playing because of injury or just not playing them, and then here's our first wave, second wave, third wave," Payton said.