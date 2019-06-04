Drew Brees was absent from Saints' OTAs on Tuesday.

Sean Payton didn't give a reason for Brees' absence.

According to Mike Triplett of ESPN, Brees was absent to attend the trial in San Diego that begins this week to decide the lawsuit he and his wife filed last year against a jeweler that they say defrauded them.

In Brees' absence, Teddy Bridgewater took the reps with the first team offense.

"I thought he looked good today," Payton said of Bridgewater. "I thought he had a good practice. It's his second year in what we're doing and you see it when he's getting through his progressions and in and out of the huddle. He's doing well."

Bridgewater threw several touchdowns in practice, including a perfect strike to Austin Carr in the corner of the end zone.

Other players who weren't seen at Tuesday's portion of practice open to the media were: Deonte Harris, Travin Dural, Keith Kirkwood, Chris Banjo, Larry Warford, Cameron Meredith and Sheldon Rankins.

Harris, Dural, Banjo, Warford and Rankins were all out last week as well.

Rankins is recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in the playoffs last season and is expected to miss the start of the season.

Payton addressed Warford's absence last week.

"We have a few guys just recovering from certain injuries, and he’s in here rehabbing, training," Payton said. "He’ll be out here sooner than later."