Much of the talk around the Saints facility the last two weeks, despite knocking off the previously undefeated Rams and routing the Bengals on the road, was how the rich could get richer on offense. With Sunday’s coming-out party for rookie Tre’Quan Smith, the New Orleans offense may have been more loaded than they imagined.

The owners of the most potent offense in the NFL were in the market for another big-play threat at wideout, signing both Dez Bryant and Brandon Marshall in consecutive weeks. Those veteran threats to take a job from players who have been with the team since training camp was not lost the Saints’ list of promising young wide receiver prospects.

“You know your job is at risk if you mess up,” said Smith, the Saints 2018 third-round pick. “If you mess up, you have a veteran trying to take your job. But I know if I do what I’ve got to do week in and out, I’m at a good place.”

At the No. 1 position, the Drew Brees-Michael Thomas connection has been nearly unstoppable in 2018, the pair connecting on 90 percent of Thomas’ targets while the third-year receiver was tied for the league lead with 78 receptions entering Sunday. But that type of chemistry is always one wrong step or awkward hit from destruction.

Beyond Thomas, New Orleans has struggled to solidify their No. 2 receiver role. Running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Ben Watson rank second and third on the team in receptions and yards, a product of five wideouts landing on injured reserve this season.

Last week, with the Saints offense hitting on all cylinders, putting up 51 points on the road against the Bengals, Smith was nowhere to be found with zero targets. But with Marshall still learning the playbook and Bryant’s brief season finished with an Achilles tear, the UCF graduate shook off the slow Sunday and took full advantage of staking his claim for a bigger role in the Saints’ offensive juggernaut in Sunday’s 48-7 victory.

The rookie finished with 10 catches for 157 yards, both career-highs, and his fourth touchdown catch of the season. He entered Sunday’s contest with the defending Super Bowl champs with 12 catches for 214 yards — 111 of that coming in a three-catch effort against the Redskins.

Besides Smith’s effort and Brees’ trust in his rookie wideout, the opportunity arose from Philadelphia’s surprising double-coverage of Thomas early in Sunday’s game. Saints coach Sean Payton analyzed nearly all of the Eagles’ secondary coverage of top receivers from a year ago and saw very little — if any — double-teaming like Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson’s defense flashed early.

“Tonight was incredibly different, and that’s credit to Mike Thomas and Alvin Kamara,” Payton said. “They doubled those guys, and it created opportunities for other players, and fortunately we were able to hit enough plays.”

“(Drew) will still throw to Mike, that’s his guy no matter what, but this game, he really trusted Austin (Carr), Keith (Kirkwood) and me,” Smith said. “Coming in, I expect to catch one or two balls, but 10 catches? Nah, I didn’t expect that. But as they game goes on, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

In the drive that broke the game open toward the end of the first half, the Saints leading 17-7, Smith became Brees’ security blanket. The pair connected on a short route over the middle on second-and-7 from the 19, and Smith’s effort after the grab pushed the Saints toward midfield for 22 yards. After Brees found Thomas for their second 30-yard connection of the half, Smith picked up a crucial third down with a 9-yard catch. Then, crossing over the middle, Smith held onto a pass in double-coverage for the score at the goal line, despite a flagged hit from Eagles safety Corey Graham.

That single pass from Brees signaled a faith the rookie said he’d been searching for this season.

“(Drew) said ‘Why do you think I threw you the ball? I trust you,’ ” Smith said. “Coming to a rookie, that made me so happy.”

In the second half, Brees found Smith on second-and-5 from the Philadelphia 24-yard-line, teeing up Mark Ingram’s 1-yard touchdown dive for a 38-7 lead. Then, on perhaps their most spectacular pass play of the game, the pair connected with Smith in stride over the middle on third-and-2 from the Saints 21, good for a 38-yard pickup that helped set up Kamara’s 37-yard touchdown catch four plays later.

“Tre, he’s an all-around dominant receiver,” fellow rookie wideout Keith Kirkwood said. “When I played against him when he was at UCF, we knew we had to stop him, and he’s a hard guy to stop.”

Thomas still managed a solid four catches for 92 yards and a score, giving him six touchdowns over his past six games. But Smith wasn’t the only one who benefited from the Eagles draping the Saints’ leading wideout all afternoon.

Kirkwood proved key in the Saints first touchdown drive . The Temple alum scrambled for 10 yards on third-and-9, helping spur an 86-yard scoring drive. Kirkwood also caught a 19-yard pass to move the team into the red zone, ending the drive with a 3-yard Austin Carr touchdown, the first of his career. Kirkwood finished with three catches for 33 yards.

Carr, a second-year wideout from Northwestern who, like Kirkwood, also went undrafted, entered Sunday with seven catches for 82 yards but relished in Brees relying on him in a scoring opportunity.

“It’s one of those weeks where we had to prove it,” Carr said. “If Tre-Quan lets some of those go, if Keith lets some of those go, if I don’t get separation (on the touchdown), it’s a different story. But we’ve had great practices with Drew, building chemistry and timing. I think we showed the well-rounded attack on offense.”

Now, picture adding Marshall, who registered eight seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving in a nine-year span, to that core on the field as a sizeable third-down or big-play threat. Imagine the addition of Bryant’s knowledge of the game in a locker room full of young, poised wide receivers. Smith said both the veterans have already made an impact in the locker room these past two weeks without playing a single snap.

“Marshall, he talked to me the other day and built more confidence in myself,” Smith said. “He told me ‘You’re here for a reason. You’re a great receiver. I watched you in college,’ and that means a lot coming from a guy like that.”

Together, the trio said they want their impact to spread wider than just the Saints’ stat sheet. Across the league, Kirkwood said they can be a testament to what young players, whether drafted high or not drafted at all, can do when their number is called upon.

“I prepare ever single week like I have an opportunity,” he said. “We’re all ready and all poised whenever our number is called.

“To guys around the country, when your time comes, be ready. Act like you’ve been there before. Treat yourself like a veteran.”