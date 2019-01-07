Nick Foles, who's won 10 of his past 12 starts as the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback, will start the divisional round playoff game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Foles threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Golden Tate on fourth down in the final minute, and the Eagles hung on for a 16-15 wild-card victory over the Chicago Bears after Cody Parkey's missed field goal hit the upright and crossbar.

Foles is now 7-0 while filling in for Carson Wentz, who's been out since mid-December with a back injury, in must-win games the past two seasons, with a Super Bowl MVP performance against New England last year. Wentz himself sat out for a play in the fourth quarter of the win against Chicago after taking a shot to his chest. Foles also left the season finale vs. Washington early with a rib injury.

Next up: A rematch with New Orleans, a team that streamolled the Eagles, 48-7, in Week 11 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

"It's going to be a tall task this week," Foles said after Sunday's game. "They had a bye week and they are a tremendous team. They had an amazing season. But you know, I love these guys that I get to play with. I know we're ready for this week."

The Eagles won five of their final six regular-season games. They squeezed into the playoffs by beating Washington and having the Bears (12-5) give them an assist by taking out Minnesota last week.

The Eagles are trying to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since New England in 2004. And they're also trying to become the first sixth seed to win the title since Green Bay in the 2010 season. The Packers beat the Bears for the conference championship at Soldier Field that year.

"We have nothing to lose," safety Malcolm Jenkins said Sunday. "Nobody expects us to do anything. Everybody counted us out. So you know, what do we have to lose but our dignity and pride?"

How do the Eagles turn the page on a heart-stopping win and prep for a team that soundly beat them less than two months ago?

"Immediately after the game, you flush it and move on to the next week's opponent. I think for us this week, (the previous game) is more of a resource," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Monday morning at his weekly news conference. "We go back and look at scheme. We go back and look at personnel. You can't look at the final score, obviously. We all know that. You've got to look at it from pure Xs and Os. And it's good to have played them ... you've got us vs. them on tape, and you can go back and review and use it more as a resource."

And what makes Pederson think Eagles-Saints, part two will be different?

"I think you've just go to look at where we've come and what we've done," he said. "Just the way this team has come together at the end of the season, to be counted out with three games to go ... this team believes in everything we're doing. And you saw it yesterday. We're different. It's a different mindset. It's a different football. We're a different group than when we played New Orleans the first time. We'll learn from it and obviously have been better since."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.