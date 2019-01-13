The Saints feel good about the health of their offensive line.
With Terron Armstead (pectoral) and Jermon Bushrod (hamstring) returning from injuries, New Orleans was able to make rookie guard Will Clapp and offensive tackle Derek Newton inactive for Sunday's playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
New Orleans also made running back Dwayne Washington, linebacker Manti Te'o, wide receiver Austin Carr, tight end Dan Arnold and defensive end Trey Hendrickson inactive. None of the players were ruled out due to injury.
The Saints promoted tight end Garrett Griffin to the 53-man roster from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game. Arnold caught two passes for 25 yards during the first meeting.
Linebacker B.J. Bello, defensive tackle Bruce Hector, cornerback Sidney Jones, wide receiver Mike Wallace, guard Matt Pryor, guard Chance Warmack and quarterback Carson Wentz were inactive for the Eagles.
The Saints set out to target Jones frequently during the Week 11 meeting between these teams, which New Orleans won, 48-7. Jones was coming off of an injury at the time, and the Saints felt they could take advantage of him. He was eventually removed from that game.
Armstead initially suffered his injury Week 10 against the Bengals. He attempted to come back against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16, but he suffered a setback and could not finish the game.