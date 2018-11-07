Rumors are flying that former All-Pro receiver Dez Bryant could be added to the New Orleans Saints roster, but one NFL analyst is pumping the brakes.

The former Dallas Cowboys receiver was in New Orleans for a workout on Tuesday, but he left town without a deal. Former LSU star and current member of the Monday Night Football broadcast team Booger McFarland said in his weekly appearance on ESPN 104.5's "Off The Bench" that he'd bet against the signing.

"I'm not sure he fits in New Orleans. If I had to bet, I’d bet the Saints would not sign him. And my guess would be Dez wouldn’t play again,” Mcfarland said.

The 30-year-old receiver has been out of the NFL since parting ways with the Cowboys in the offseason.

“I don’t think it changes anything for New Orleans whether they got him or not. To me that’s why … it doesn’t really matter," McFarland said.

Ted Ginn Jr. is on injured reserve with a knee injury, and Cam Meredith, who was signed this offseason, hasn't played more than 26 percent of the snaps the last three weeks. He has nine catches for 114 yards with one touchdown.

Rookie Tre'Quan Smith has played the majority of the snaps as the No. 2 wide receiver, and while he has shown promise, the Saints could use another viable option at wide receiver.

Dallas released Bryant in April. The three-time Pro Bowl receiver caught 69 passes for 838 yards with six touchdowns in 2017. His best season came in 2014 when he caught 88 passes for 1,320 yards with 16 touchdowns.

Bryant has battled injuries the last few seasons and appeared to struggle to get on the same page with Dak Prescott. His best seasons came with Tony Romo at the helm, who lost his job to Prescott in 2016.

Saints head coach Sean Payton alluded to Bryant Wednesday morning, acknowledging the workouts, and adding that the team "may or may not sign a receiver."

McFarland doubled-down on his criticism for Bryant, who has reportedly eschewed potential offers from the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns already this season.

"I think his ego is looking for a super big deal or the right situation, and I just don’t think that’s out there. Dez has to understand who he is, and I think part of getting older as a player is you’ve got to understand, identify what you are," he said. "Dez is a receiver that’s a big, physical guy; he’s not a fast, quick guy. And so I just wonder how he’d fit in this New Orleans Saints offense where Drew Brees likes to throw the football on time."

