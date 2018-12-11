Michael Ola's season has come to an end.
The Saints placed on the offensive lineman on injured reserve after he suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's win over the Buccaneers. The team signed offensive tackle Derek Newton to take his place on the roster.
Ola provided depth and was filling in as the sixth offensive lineman, a role typically held by Jermon Bushrod when everyone is healthy.
The Saints also lost Josh LeRibeus to injured reserve earlier this year, which was a hit to the depth. Coach Sean Payton recently said he could be a candidate to return. New Orleans also has Cameron Tom and Will Clapp as offensive line depth.
Newton spent five seasons serving as a starter for the Houston Texans, but last played in 2016 when he tore the patella tendons in both of his legs. He was released in April after failing a physical.