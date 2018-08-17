While New Orleans is known for its hospitality, any warm welcome Saints opponents may receive in the city ends at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
That sentiment was made loud and clear through a new banner seen hanging from the walkway to the Superdome on Dave Dixon Drive.
"On behalf of 70,000 proud fans, welcome to your last few moments of silence," the banner reads in all caps, posted in a video shared by the Saints Twitter account.
Check out how the banner looks driving into the Superdome below.
A new sign welcomes opponents as they arrive at the Dome 🗣🗣🗣— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 17, 2018
(👀 the bridge) #SaintsGameday pic.twitter.com/QyDhJS6X05