Jaylon Smith has been fined for his hit on Alvin Kamara during last week's game.

The Cowboys' linebacker led with the crown of his helmet when tackling Kamara during the fourth quarter of Dallas' 13-10 over the Saints. The third-down play was not flagged and the New Orleans running back was checked for a concussion.

The league fined Smith $26,739 for the hit, according to ESPN. When asked after the game if he was expecting for the play to be flagged, Kamara said, "It is what it is."

Saints coach Sean Payton was also understanding of the missed call.

“Those are hard to call as well, and really it’s tough when guys are moving around real fast,” Payton said.

