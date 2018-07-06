While awaiting the start of NFL training camps later this month, we turn our attention to Round 2 of a spirited golf duel between New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton and coach Doug Pederson of the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

It takes place this week at the $600,000 American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, where 80 sports and Hollywood celebrities will gather for a good walk spoiled with a breathtaking alpine lake and the snowy Sierras serving as a picturesque backdrop.

Venture to bet what happens in Tahoe won't stay in Tahoe.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

This story originally ran in The (Biloxi) Sun Herald

Speaking of betting, Pederson got the better of Payton during the NFL coaches annual golf outing in March at the league meetings, winning beignets and coffee and the right for the Eagles to wear their traditional green home jerseys for their road game Nov. 18 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

A plunk in a watery grave apparently cost Payton dearly. One can expect their competitive juices to be flowing this week. In Round 1, Payton even acknowledged "we (had) to play for something.''

Assuming they will be playing for "something'' again and possibly placed in the same grouping, I have taken the liberty to lend Payton a helping hand when he proposes potential bets to Pederson.

If Payton wins the rematch and any other side bets, Pederson needs to pony up one of the following:

A luncheon menu of Philadelphia cheese steak, soft pretzel and Hires Root Beer mug for the entire Saints organization.

The defensive game plan (and players) that held Atlanta to 10 points and 281 yards in the Eagles' 15-10 victory in the divisional round of the playoffs en route to winning Super Bowl LII.

Pederson must come off the Eagles' sideline and lead the "Who Dat'' chant in the sold-out Mercedes-Benz Superdome prior to kickoff.

A free round and all the amenities (five mulligans included) at the famed private Merion Golf Club which has hosted five U.S. Opens, including 2013.

One coaches' challenge for their Week 11 game. Payton usually can use an extra one or two challenges.

A charitable donation to Payton's Play It Forward Foundation or perhaps a guest appearance at the foundation's annual black tie gala.

To serve as a guest waiter at Payton's table at the restaurant of Payton's choice on the Saturday night before their game in Week 11. Of course, Pederson must pick up the dinner tab and Payton doesn't have to leave a tip.

At the conclusion of this week's American Century Championship, Pederson has to take a dip in Lake Tahoe in his boxers or briefs or go au natural.

Just a thought.

Knowing these two men, I don't think a simple congratulatory handshake will do.

For the original version of this story from The (Biloxi) Sun Herald, click here.