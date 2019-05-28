The New Orleans Saints have signed running back Matt Dayes to a 1-year deal, a source confirmed to The Advocate on Tuesday morning.
Dayes has played two seasons in the NFL.
He played his rookies season in 2017 with the Cleveland Browns and played this past season with the San Francisco 49ers.
He was used sparingly on both teams in the running game. In Cleveland, he rushed just five times for 13 yards and caught four passes for 20 yards. He didn't get any carries with the 49ers.
But he could be counted on to help out on special teams.
In his one season with the Browns, he averaged 24.3 yards on 18 kickoff returns. His longest was a 71-yarder.
Dayes scored his first touchdown, albeit in the pre-season, in a victory over the Saints in 2017.
He was signed to the 49ers practice squad last season and got promoted to the active roster in November before getting waived in early May. Dayes was drafted in the seventh round by the Browns in 2017 from North Carolina State.