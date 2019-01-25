Bill Vinovich may never escape ridicule for the missed pass interference call in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Especially not in New Orleans, but even in Provo, Utah?
Vinovich, the head referee of the Rams-Saints game, officiated BYU's 71-66 men's college basketball win over Saint Mary's on Thursday.
Even hundreds of miles from the Superdome, fans ridiculed Vinovich. One fan in particular asked Vinovich if the missed call in the NFC Championship Game was pass interference. His response: "I don't want to talk about that stuff."
Bill Vinovich when asked if it was a pass interference - “I don’t wanna talk about that stuff” pic.twitter.com/1rz4IpiKMn— matt (@MattMoon00) January 25, 2019
Following the Rams' overtime win over the Saints, Vinovich admitted that he had personally not seen the play. Though the NFL admitted pass interference should have been called Sunday, the league has not changed the outcome of the game.