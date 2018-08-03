Wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. is not present at the Saints training camp practice on Friday, adding to a long list of Saints who aren’t practicing.
Tight end Benjamin Watson, rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport, wide receiver Cameron Meredith (recovery from torn ACL), tight end Garrett Griffin, center Cameron Tom (shoulder), rookie safety Kamrin Moore (hamstring) , and defensive back J.T. Gray are also not practicing, although most are present.
Wide receiver Brandon Coleman remains on the physically unable to perform list.