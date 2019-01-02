Saints quarterback Drew Brees picked up yet another honor on Wednesday.
This one wasn't for football though.
Brees was No. 1 on the list of the "Ten Best-Mannered People" compiled by the National League of Junior Cotillions.
Brees was selected "for exemplary conduct both on and off the field and outstanding contributions to families in need through the Brees Dream Foundation."
Brees is one of six athletes to make the list and one of three quarterbacks. Clemson University's Trevor Lawrence and University of Alabama's Jalen Hurts were the other two quarterbacks on the list.
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry and golfers Justin Thomas and Lexi Thompson were the other three athletes.
Actors Mark Wahlberg and Will Smith, along with singer Ed Sheeran and actress/singer Zendaya Coleman rounded out the list.
Can't see video below? Click here.