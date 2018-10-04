Four players have already returned a punt for the New Orleans Saints this season.
And that number could go up.
Releasing Brandon Tate earlier this week leaves the position in a state of open competition once again, led by Alvin Kamara and Ted Ginn Jr., the two players who handled punt returns against Atlanta after Tommylee Lewis was injured against Cleveland.
"We've got the group that's training back there," Payton said. "Kamara, Ginn, Austin Carr."
All of the options present problems. Kamara, obviously, has a heavy workload in the offense. Ginn has had intermittent issues with fumbling. Carr has little experience.
New Orleans is also looking at its practice squad, where a rookie from Louisiana Tech has been working diligently.
"Boston Scott is working back there on our practice squad, developing," Payton said. "A handful of guys (are options)."