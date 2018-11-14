Drew Brees is the Saints' nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
The award is presented each year to a player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition. The winner receives a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.
The NFL announced the nominees from all 32 teams on Wednesday. A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community will trim the list to eight (four from the AFC and four from the NFC) and current players will vote on the winner.
The winner will be announced during the NFL Honors show on the eve of the Super Bowl.
This is the fifth year of the award, named after late Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney, Sr. The previous winners are: Luke Kuechly (2017), Frank Gore (2016), Charles Woodson (2015) and Larry Fitzgerald (2014).