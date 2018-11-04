It may not have been loud enough to cause delay of game penalties a la Tiger Stadium, but by all accounts the Merceds-Benz Superdome was rocking Sunday afternoon during the Saints' win over the Los Angeles Rams.

That is, of course, unless you ask Saints coach Sean Payton. His assessment of the home field crowd? Just "good."

"I thought it was good," Payton said during the Saints' post-game news conference. "I've heard it louder and better to be honest with you. I thought it was good."

Payton has said over the years that the Dome crowd can have a marked impact on the visiting team's communication. While he may rib the fans about not being as loud as he would like, it is something he is mindful of.

"We have a great fanbase ... There's a significant factor in playing here," Payton said. "Not every home game is like that for every team around the league. We certainly don't take ours for granted."

