A day after details were released about the Mercedes-Benz Superdome's $450 million makeover, a beat writer for the Atlanta Falcons wasted no time sending jab across the NFC South.

Jeff Schultz, who covers the Falcons and other teams for The Athletic, called the Superdome a "dump," though he made sure to let the city know it's nothing personal.

"I love the city, the food and the people," Schultz tweeted. "But there's 2 things I know about New Orleans: 1) The stadium is a dump; 2) $450 million won't fix that."

Schultz didn't say, exactly, what he found 'dumpy' about the Dome or comment further about the renovations on Twitter.

But the cross-conference trash talk is nothing new among the Saints-Falcons rivalry. Before Atlanta hosted Super Bowl 53 earlier this year, mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms generated headlines by saying she was hoping for "anybody other than the Saints" to make the big game, and also subtly jabbing the team for the so-called "bountygate" scandal in 2010.

The comment drew a harsh response from New Orleans Councilman Jay Banks.

"At the end of the day they shouldn't be mad at us that they suck," Banks said. The Saints beat the Falcons in both games last season, with Atlanta missing the playoffs. The Saints lost to the Los Angeles Rams in a controversial NFC Championship game.

The two teams have to wait for their 2019 faceoff, with the first matchup coming in Week 10 in New Orleans, and the second being another Thanksgiving Day matchup in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

As far as stadium comparisons reach, the Saints ranked number one for overall game day satisfaction out of all 32 NFL teams for both 2017 and 2018, according to a report from the NFL's Observation Program. New Orleans notched top 10s in seven of the nine categories evaluated for the report.

The renovations in question are the first major updates to the nearly half-century-old building since the post-Hurricane Katrina repairs. The first phase will include the removal of 80,000 square feet of interior ramps and installation of escalators and elevators.

A current parking space will be crafted into a large kitchen and food-service area. The New Orleans Saints will pay for a third of the overall costs.

All four phases of the overhaul are expected to be completed before the Superdome hosts Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.